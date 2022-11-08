One person is in custody but a suspect vehicle has not been located

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A 7-year-old girl who arrived at a Waukegan-area emergency room with a gunshot wound was shot amid an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles, police said.

A 25-year-old Waukegan man faces three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm for his role in the shooting.

According to police, Mark Ramirez was driving a white Chevrolet SUV eastbound on Washington Street from Butrick Street when he encountered an older model light-colored sedan. Police say that occupants from inside both vehicles began shooting at one another.

Police gave no reason for the gunfire.

Mark Ramirez was

Inside the vehicle with Ramirez was a 24-year-old female passenger, two other juveniles and the 7-year-old girl who was shot.

Police have not yet located the light-colored sedan. No suspect information is available at this time.

Authorities recovered a 9mm handgun from the white Chevrolet SUV.

Officers also located multiple shell casings at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the police at (847) 360-9001.