WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A 7-year-old girl who arrived at a Waukegan-area emergency room with a gunshot wound was shot amid an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles, police said.
A 25-year-old Waukegan man faces three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm for his role in the shooting.
According to police, Mark Ramirez was driving a white Chevrolet SUV eastbound on Washington Street from Butrick Street when he encountered an older model light-colored sedan. Police say that occupants from inside both vehicles began shooting at one another.
Police gave no reason for the gunfire.
Inside the vehicle with Ramirez was a 24-year-old female passenger, two other juveniles and the 7-year-old girl who was shot.
Police have not yet located the light-colored sedan. No suspect information is available at this time.
Authorities recovered a 9mm handgun from the white Chevrolet SUV.
Officers also located multiple shell casings at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the police at (847) 360-9001.