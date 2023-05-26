WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A missing Navy sailor who was found last month in Lake Michigan in Waukegan died by drowning, the coroner’s office said, but the manner of his death is still undetermined.

Lake County Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Newton said Seamus Gray died by drowning and toxicology testing found he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.14.

Based on investigations by Waukegan police, Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the coroner’s office, the manner of death is undetermined, Newton said in an email.

The coroner’s office previously said an autopsy found there was no significant injury which would have contributed to his death.

Gray, a U.S. Navy sailor stationed at Great Lakes Naval Base, went missing on March 18 after he and his friends were escorted out of Ibiza Bar in downtown Waukegan because they were intoxicated.

His body was later recovered on April 19 when ComEd workers doing routine work found his body near the harbor.