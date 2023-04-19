WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The body of a white man was recovered Wednesday evening from Lake Michigan in Waukegan, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Deputy Chief Coroner Steve Newton told WGN-TV News the body was found in Waukegan Harbor.

Waukegan police said the body and clothing description matches that of U.S. Navy Sailor Seamus Gray, who went missing on March 18.

Police said an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Waukegan Police Department Chief Edgardo Navarro said ComEd workers were doing routine work around 7 p.m. near the harbor when they found the body and flagged down officers.

Officer Roscoe went into the water and brought the body back to shore, Chastain said.

Gray was reported missing from Ibiza bar on North Genessee Street in downtown Waukegan following St. Patricks Day. Police said he and his friends were escorted out of the bar because they were intoxicated.

Video showed Gray walking alone in the area and walking along the marina near the Metra station. He didn’t report back to base before his 2 p.m. curfew.

The search for Gray was eventually called off.

This is a breaking news story and new information will be added as the story develops.