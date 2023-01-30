WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A major expansion for College of Lake County’s (CLC) Lakeshore Campus in Waukegan received a ribbon cutting Monday.

According to CLC’s website, the new student center includes:

62,692 square feet of new construction

Support services

Library

Community meeting space

Welcome and One-Stop Center

Four general education classrooms

Laboratories

Career placement

Adult education

Four testing rooms

Tutoring center

Governor JB Pritzker took part in the ribbon cutting alongside CLC president Lori Suddick, Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, State Senator Adriane Johnson, State Representative Rita Mayfield, State Representative Joyce Mason, Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart, Zion Mayor Billy McKinney, among others.

According to CLC, the total cost of the Lakeshore Campus Student Center project is $48 million, with $35.3 million funded by the State of Illinois Capital Development Board and the remaining cost being funded by the College of Lake County.