WAUKEGAN, Ill. — An 18-year-old male is behind bars for his alleged role in the shooting death of another 18-year-old in Waukegan, police said Friday.

Devion Washington

Authorities identified Devion Washington as a suspect in the death of Kyron Goode on the 500 block of S. Genesee St. on Thursday, June 8. Goode was shot dead outside an apartment in Waukegan around 2:30 p.m.

According to police, Waukegan officers learned of Washington’s whereabouts on Thursday and executed a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of Pacific Ave.

Once in custody, Washington was booked at Lake County Jail for first-degree murder. His bail is $5 million.

While searching the residence, Waukegan Police also located an assault rifle, a loaded magazine for the rifle and assorted ammunition.

Quenta Washington

Quenta Washington, 38, of Waukegan was arrested and charged with being an armed habitual criminal, in addition to the two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He is being held on $3 million bond.

A 17-year-old male from Waukegan was also arrested on the day of the incident with the help of police in Zion and Kenosha.