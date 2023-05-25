WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A 42-year-old Zion man allegedly shot his estranged wife and a man she was with late Thursday night in what Waukegan police called a “domestic-related incident.”

The alleged shooter, Tomas Tapia, remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, police added.

Around 11:15 Thursday, police responded to the 1300 block of Bridge Drive and located two gunshot victims in the parking lot.

Tomas Tapia (Photo/Waukegan PD)

The 42-year-old wife of Tapia suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach. According to police, the pair were separated.

A second victim, a 25-year-old North Chicago resident, was shot in the chest.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

According to police, a bullet pierced the vehicle’s windshield belonging to Tapia’s wife.

Despite police recovering a vehicle belonging to Tomas Tapia, his whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or leave an anonymous tip with Waukegan police at (847) 360-9001 or by texting 847411, using the keyword WPDTIP.