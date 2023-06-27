WAUKEGAN, Ill — A 34-year-old man is accused of crashing into the back of a Waukegan police squad car while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Victor Najarro-Castro, of Waukegan, is charged with DUI, improper use of registration, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, no valid driver’s license, aggravated DUI with no insurance and aggravated DUI.

According to police, Najarro-Castro crashed into a fully-marked squad car with its emergency lights activated on Sunday, June 25. The police vehicle was blocking a tree that had fallen onto Yorkhouse Road, blocking eastbound traffic just west of Frolic Avenue.

The injured officer was taken to Condell Medical Center for neck and body pain, where they were treated and later released.

Damaged squad car photo provided by Waukegan Police Department. (Photo: WPD) Damaged squad car photo provided by Waukegan Police Department. (Photo: WPD)

