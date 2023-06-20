WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Waukegan police are investigating after a 21-year-old was discovered shot in the head over the weekend.

According to the Waukegan Police Department, officers and fire crews responded to the intersection of McAlister Avenue and May Street on reports of a shooting just after 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 18.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim unconscious and not breathing. The man was transported to a local hospital where was pronounced dead.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Quinton Hudson, 21, of Waukegan. The autopsy results indicated that the 21-year-old died from a gunshot to the head.

The investigation is ongoing.