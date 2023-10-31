WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found shot inside a room in the former Ramada Inn hotel in Waukegan.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 30-year-old Jamir Johnson, formerly of Gurnee and 59-year-old David Miller, formerly of Lindenhurst.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate both Johnson and Miller suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Around 9:50 p.m. Friday, Waukegan police responded to the 200 block of North Green Bay Road, the site of the abandoned hotel. Arriving officers found Johnson and Miller already dead inside.

The hotel has been vacant since 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waukegan police tip line at (847) 360-9001 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.