WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A 19-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a double shooting before a fight last weekend in Waukegan, police said.

The woman, Sophia Hanna, of North Chicago, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, according to a news release from police.

The charges stem from an investigation after a girl and another woman were shot last weekend in a parking lot before a prearranged fight between two females over a relationship with another person, police said.

Both the girl and a 22-year-old woman were shot and treated at local hospitals.

On Monday, Waukegan police said detectives recovered two different caliber shell casings, indicating at least two people were shooting.

Hanna was arrested on Friday during an anti-violence suppression detail, Waukegan police said. She is currently on probation for a weapon offense where she shot someone else in a different incident.