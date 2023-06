WAUKEGAN, Ill. — An 18-year-old man is dead after he was shot Thursday afternoon outside an apartment in Waukegan, according to the coroner’s office.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office said Kyron Goode, of Waukegan, was shot around 2:30 p.m. in the 500 block of South Genesee Street.

An autopsy on Friday found he died from a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner’s office said.

Additional details haven’t been released by the Waukegan Police Department.