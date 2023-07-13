WAUKEGAN, Ill. — An 18-year-old is charged with multiple felonies after police say two women were shot to death in Waukegan.

Jonathan Stinnette, of Winthrop Harbor, faces four counts of first-degree murder following the July 12 double shooting in the 400 block of Washington Street. According to police, arriving officers found both women dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

Both victims were 18.

Several shell casings and a handgun were recovered at the scene.

Stinnette was quickly identified as a suspect, as Stinnette allegedly had a relationship with one of the victims, police said.

According to police, Stinnette and a 21-year-old Waukegan man fled the scene in a black Nissan, eventually heading northbound to Winthrop Harbor.

The suspect vehicle was later found at a home in Kenosha and Stinnette was taken into custody.

Stinnette is being held in the Kenosha County Jail pending extradition back to Illinois on a $5 million bond.

Based on witness accounts, the incident appears to be domestic-related.

The 21-year-old Waukegan man was released pending further investigation.