LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — Bond is set at $10 million for a Waukegan man accused of shooting at ATF agents as they served a search warrant.

Alvaro Grijalva, 29, is charged with five counts of attempted murder, five counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

According to authorities, Grijalva was the subject of a long-term investigation conducted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigations Unit (SIG) in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Chicago Field Division.

When the authorities arrived at Grijalva’s residence to execute a search warrant, Grijalva allegedly shot at law enforcement officials twice, nearly striking them. No law enforcement officer was struck or injured, however.

Grijalva was eventually taken into custody and booked at Lake County Jail. His next scheduled court appearance is July 25.