WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A man is dead after he was hit by a hit-and-run driver late-Saturday night in Waukegan, according to police.

Waukegan Police Department officers were called around 10:15 p.m. to the 3000 block of Washington Street after people found the man in the roadway, according to a news release.

The man, who hasn’t been identified yet, was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

During the investigation, officers said video footage shows the man trying to cross Washington Street southbound when a driver going eastbound hit him, according to the release.

About 30 minutes after the man was hit, Waukegan police said the vehicle was reported stolen.

About two hours later in North Chicago, officers found a vehicle matching the description with damage consistent with hitting the man, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip using the Waukegan police app or online.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 847-360-9001 or texting WPDTIP and the tip to 847411.