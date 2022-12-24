WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve at a sports bar in Waukegan, police said.

Waukegan Police Department officers were called to the shooting around 2:20 a.m. in the 200 block of North Green Bay Road.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s, of Zion, who was shot, according to a news release from the police department.

He was taken to Vista Medical Center where he later died, according to police. His identity hasn’t been released.

Another man in his 20s, of Waukegan, was also shot and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He wasn’t on the scene when officers arrived.

Detectives are speaking with a person of interest and haven’t filed any charges at this time, police said.

The incident is still under investigation and additional details haven’t been released.