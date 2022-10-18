Skip to content
WGN-TV
Chicago
48°
LIVE NOW
WGN News replay
Chicago
48°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Chicago News
Your Local Election HQ
Illinois Governor Debates
Coronavirus
Traffic
Chicago Crime
Trending
Cover Story
WGN Investigates
Chicago’s Very Own
Medical Watch
Hispanic Heritage Month
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Politics from The Hill
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
WGN Weekend Morning News
Teacher of the Month
Sign up for our newsletters
WGN-TV Podcasts
BestReviews
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
No, those Illinois tax rebate checks aren’t bouncing
R. Kelly associate seeks legal fees after acquittal
Police warn after social media resale app robberies
Video
Netflix beginning password-sharing crackdown
WGN News Now
Chicago Scene
Chicago Weather
Chicago Area Radar
Chicago Weather Blog
Chicago Forecast
Maps and Radar
Watches and Warnings for Chicago area
Chicago area school closings
Weather Bug
Almanac
Top Stories
Freezing temps over a good portion of the Chicago …
Top Stories
Cold conditions continue across Chicago area
Video
Top Stories
Daily Almanac
Markedly warmer pattern moves in Friday
Cold continues–Freeze Warnings Wednesday
Why is there a hurricane “season”?
Sports
Blackhawks
Bears
Bulls
Chicago Fire FC
Chicago Sky
Cubs
GN Sports
White Sox
China 2022
Top Stories
LIVE | The Bulls are back! Watch Bull-etin Board
Live
Top Stories
Zach LaVine is out for the Bulls’ opener vs Heat
Schwarber hits long playoff HR off fmr. Cubs teammate
Blackhawks don’t wait long for first win this season
Illinois FB enjoying special 2022 season
Video
Morning
Around Town
Dean’s List
Leshock Value
Technology
Dean Cooks
Mr. Fix It
Friday Forecaster
Want a WGN News Super Fan Friday Flyover? Here’s how
Chicago Scene
Home Improvement Week
Weekend Morning News
Morning News on YouTube
Top Stories
Around Town checks out the Black Lagoon Pop-Up at …
Video
Top Stories
The List: Emojis that make you look old
Video
Grandma goes viral on TikTok for ranking her grandkids
Video
9@9: Track pants for the office
Video
Chicago’s history of racketeering, race and the mob …
Video
Midday
Adopt-A-Pet
Dean’s List
Lunchbreak
Music Lounge
Technology
Medical Watch
Contests
Shows
All Shows
TV Schedule
Watch Live
WGN-TV Podcasts
Daytime Chicago
Backstory with Larry Potash
WGN Films
WGN Marketplace
WGN-TV Political Report
WGN’s YouTube Page
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Seen on TV
Mobile apps
WGN-TV History
Advertise on WGN-TV
Newsletters
News Releases
FCC Public Inspection File Help
Community Calendar
WGN-TV Family Charities
Closed Captioning on WGN-TV
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Jobs & Internships at WGN-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.