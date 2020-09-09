Young painter with Down syndrome raises thousands for good causes with his art

A Glenbrook South High School student is garnering a lot of attention for his art and generous heart.

Young painter with Down syndrome raises thousands for good causes with his art

Priceless flute found following flautist's frantic Facebook post

'An unusual amount of turnover': Mayor Lightfoot sees rush of defections months into term

'It could have been prevented': Family mourns 15-year-old girl killed in deadly shooting spree

Cook County’s second largest COVID-19 vaccination site opens Wednesday

3-year-old shot several times, Gary police say

After major snowstorm, Chicago prepares for more snow and freezing cold

Chicago making cold weather preps ahead of expected artic blast

Gary 3-year-old shot several time, taken to hospital

Restaurant owner joins WGN Morning News to talk tamale crusade

15-year-old Chicago girl becomes 5th victim of shooting spree last month

Cook County’s second largest COVID-19 vaccination site opens Wednesday

News

Young painter with Down syndrome raises thousands for good causes with his art

News /

Priceless flute found following flautist's frantic Facebook post

News /

'An unusual amount of turnover': Mayor Lightfoot sees rush of defections months into term

News /

'It could have been prevented': Family mourns 15-year-old girl killed in deadly shooting spree

News /

Cook County’s second largest COVID-19 vaccination site opens Wednesday

News /

3-year-old shot several times, Gary police say

News /

After major snowstorm, Chicago prepares for more snow and freezing cold

News /

Chicago making cold weather preps ahead of expected artic blast

News /

Gary 3-year-old shot several time, taken to hospital

News /

Restaurant owner joins WGN Morning News to talk tamale crusade

News /

15-year-old Chicago girl becomes 5th victim of shooting spree last month

News /

Cook County’s second largest COVID-19 vaccination site opens Wednesday

News /

WGN Morning News

Around Town - Vosges Chocolate

Morning News /

Ron Lieber, The Price You Pay for College

Morning News /

CPS Teacher Dwayne Reed Joins Us to Talk about CPS Reopening Plan

Morning News /

Local restaurant owner giving back to the community!

Morning News /

Around Town - Vosges Chocolate

Morning News /

The best of this morning's 9 @ 9

Morning News /

Dr. Murphy answers viewer COVID-19 questions

Morning News /

Audarshia Townsend on Valentine's Dining

Morning News /

Israel Idonije talks Bears, Super Bowl and fitness

Morning News /

Around Town - Pop of Paper Co.

Morning News /

Around Town - SavorWe

Morning News /

The best of this morning's 9 @ 9

Morning News /

Coronavirus

Dr. Murphy answers viewer COVID-19 questions

Morning News /

Cook County’s second largest COVID-19 vaccination site opens Wednesday

News /

Cook County’s second largest COVID-19 vaccination site opens Wednesday

News /

Morton High School teachers push back against plan to resume hybrid learning

News /

Chicago launching online portal for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

News /

6 Walmarts in Chicago area will help deliver COVID-19 vaccinations

News /

Cook County returns to 'Phase 4' but tightens some restrictions, west and north suburban counties next

News /

Couple fighting coronavirus treated to dinner date by nurses

Morning News /

CPS calls for 2 days of ‘cooling off’ as progress reported in negotiations with CTU; remote learning continues

News /

Dr. Murphy answers viewer COVID-19 questions

Morning News /

Trending

Chicago Scene at City Escape

Morning News /

Chicago Scene with Paws and Claws Chicago Rescue

Morning News /

Robinhood faces lawsuits after restricting trading on some stocks, as politicians demand answers

News /

Reddit vs. Wall Street: An expert explains the GameStop phenomenon

News /

Chicago Scene and Carryout Bingo!

Morning News /

Have you ever wanted to drive the Wienermobile?

Morning News /

The Chicago Scene at the reopening of the Shedd

Morning News /

Joe Exotic sends letter to President Trump asking him for a pardon

Local News /

Bears

Cole Kmet reflects on rookie season with Bears

Sports /

FORMER NU LINEMAN ZACH STRIEF PREVIEWS BEARS/SAINTS

Sports /

JP TALKS WITH SUPER BOWL BEARS ADEWALE OGUNLEYE

Sports /

Cubs

Ian Happ makes surprise visit to Cubs fan battling brain cancer

Sports /