National Veterans Art Museum in Chicago aims to educate, enlighten

Tucked away on Chicago’s Northwest side, lives a national museum dedicated to showcasing veterans’ art.

The National Veterans Art Museum, located near Milwaukee Avenue just north of Irving Park Road, is a hidden gem in the city

The museum aims to educate and enlighten. It doesn’t sugar coat the realities of war.

Volunteers are eager to share, especially on behalf of veterans who may not feel comfortable speaking about what they witnessed in action. It’s also a place where different generations of veterans gather and realize their common bonds through art.

The pandemic curtailed student visits, but it’s slowly reopening with limited hours and visits by appointment, following CDC guidelines.