Clothing and coffee: Chicago man works with local organizations to get vets back to work

While spending a year in Afghanistan as part of an anti-corruption task force, one Chicago man found inspiration among the men and women in uniform.

When Mark Doyle returned home, he saw how many veterans struggle. It led him to launch a company, Rags of Honor, a nonprofit clothing company making T-Shirts for whoever needed them

The goal coincides with the mission to leave no one behind and putting vets to work.

Since he first started, Doyle has employed 95 veterans.

He also followed the scent of coffee and discovered a new passion and partnership. Josh Millman, who started Passion House Coffee, was interested in Doyle’s mission. They collaborated to launch Veteran Roasters.

Kip Doyle, Mark’s wife helped launch the project, and they brought in Navy vet Branden Marty to run it.

Plans for the future include a new 25,000-square-foot building in Pullman. It will be home to a commercial roasting facility, a café and much more.