A big THANK YOU to the Midwest & Great Lakes Storm Chasers team for sharing these damage shots from one of late Tuesday’s tornadoes north of Decatur, IL. For folks here to be dealing with January tornado damage just over a week after a bitter arctic blast certainly underscores the crazy nature of this La Nina winter’s varied weather!!

Midwest Photo courtesy: Great Lakes Storm Chasers

