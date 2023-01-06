EUROPE IN THE MIDST OF RECORD WINTER WARMTH–A REUTERS NEW AGENCY RUNS THE HEADLINE “FEELS LIKE SUMMER”

The winter warmth observed in recent weeks across Europe has produced temps ranked among the warmest on record, leaving ski slopes empty even leading to pollen advisories as plants bloom. Yet, it has also had the effect of easing the energy crunch brought on in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

From Switzerland to Poland and Hungary, the warmest Christmas Eve in history was reported. France recorded the warmest closing December temps on the books and the German meteorological service reported temps as high as 68-deg–declaring the readings the warmest since official records there began in 1880. In Spain’s Basque country, temps soared as high as 77-degrees.

Reuters news agency says French tourist Joana Host commented: “It’s like nice weather for biking but we know it’s like the planet is burning. So, we’re enjoying it but at the same time we’re scared.”

Also from Reuters: “Winters are becoming warmer in Europe as a result of global temperatures increasing,” said Freja Vamborg, climate scientist at the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. It follows another year of extreme weather events that scientists concluded were directly linked to global warming, including deadly heatwaves in Europe and India, and flooding in Pakistan.”

READ THE FULL REUTERS REPORT HERE.