Chicago’s weekend deluge was a record-breaker!

Widespread rains centered on central Cook County ranged from 3 to 8 inches.

Nothing like the drenching rain of this past weekend has happened in more than three years at our official Chicago observation site at O’Hare. There, the total weekend rainfall came to 3.82″. Nothing close to that amount has taken place on a single day there for more than three years, report my NWS Chicago colleagues.

At Midway Airport, 4.01″ fell Sunday which, reports veteran Chicago NWS observer Frank Wachowski, sets a new July 2nd record at the South Side site, eclipsing the previous July 2nd of 2.50″ set back in May 2020.

Other sections of the Chicago area were swamped by rains totaling 4 to nearly 9 inches–in particular a site one mile north/northeast of Berwyn—where an astounding 8.96″ of rain fell, most of coming down Sunday. That’s an amount of rain twice that which falls in the full month of May–and it came down in a single day!!

Here’s a map of weekend rainfall from National Weather Service-Chicago and a NWS Romeoville Doppler graphic depiction of the rains.

Check out this excellent write-up on the weekend deluge from my NWS-Chicago colleagues:

24 hour COCRAHS volunteer observer 24 hour rainfall reports are in Monday morning and appear below. That the weekend rains fell in widely varied quantities is evident–typical of warm season rain events. Note the lighter rain totals both north and south of Chicago.

A full listing of COCRAHS observer rainfall reports is available here: