Heat, humidity and potential severe weather is ahead for the Chicago area this week along with Chicago’s hottest weather of the season.

Heat and the sporadic threat of severe weather could arrive as soon as Wednesday.

The Wednesday through Saturday period is to see an anomalously strong jet stream take up residence across the Midwest on the northern flank of a dome of hot air, a heat dome likely to bring the Chicago’s hottest weather of the season while supporting sporadic “ring of fire” t-storm clusters.

Hot and Humid

The temp/dew point combo from Wednesday forward through Saturday and into early Sunday is likely to produce a set of hottest, most humid “feeling” days of Summer, 2023–potentially tempered on occasion by t-storm outflows.

The consensus of the late week model forecasts strongly suggests, barring a change in forecast trends since last week, is that Thursday and Friday will see an organized southwest wind flow likely to whisk heat and humidity back into the Chicago area in the wake of any t-storms which sweep the Chicago–thus keeping heat and humidity dominant.

Heat indices may well reach or exceed 100-degrees

Will we see severe weather?

The current thinking and estimates for storm coverage – that is not to be universal nor continuous:

Wednesday: 30 to 40%

Thursday: 12-28%

Friday 31-38%

Jet streams sweep the atmosphere at the northern periphery of hot air domes like the one to expand northward into the Midwest from mid-week forward. Timing of these clusters is always challenging days ahead of time–and such storm clusters are critically important to the level of heat we end up seeing, since t-storms mix cooler air down to the surface.

But even with outflows likely to temper the heat in some periods later in the week, our in-house average of the predicted temps off multiple computer model runs produced by 8 different models and a weather service “blended” model temp forecast–when corrected for the most recent set of temp model forecast errors, makes on thing clear: a period of steamy heat is on the way as the week proceeds. Dew points, a measure of atmospheric moisture, are to surge to MUGGY Gulf Coast levels (in the 70s) Wednesday through Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

A note on July rainfall

Rainfall has been varied across the greater Chicago area—but is running “well above normal at Chicago’s airports

O’Hare July 2023 rainfall is at 5.89″—210% the normal of 2.80″ to date. Midway’s July 2023 rainfall has been even more impressive, totaling 9.58″–312% the normal to date of 3.07″.

But what’s interesting is if we examine total chicago rainfall since April 1, Chicago’s precip tally is running 73% normal at O’Hare–with 10.98″ of the normal 15.14″ measure at the Northwest Side site.

Summer precip naturally varies widely–so the trend at O’Hare is not necessarily that of other site in and around the Chicago area. But it offers a gauge of the precip trend to date this growing season.