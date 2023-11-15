Another gorgeous day with temps which soared into the mid 60s across the area amid gusty SSW winds.

It marked the 4th consecutive day Chicagoans enjoyed 100% of their possible sun. A four day 100% sunny streak last occurred at this time of year 22 years ago in 2001. To date for the opening 15 days of November 2023, the area has received an average of 71% of its possible sun—-158% (i.e. more than one and a half times) the normal amount of sun for the period.

ANOTHER WARM DAY is on the way Thursday—from all indications the WARMEST DAY of the current mild spell and quite possibly the 2nd warmest OR WARMEST day of November 2023 to date with a high reaching 68 amid powerful SSW winds ahead of an incoming cold front—winds which are to gust to 35 mph at times.

Clouds will be increasing Thursday—but rains with the incoming front are to hold off until after dark. Those showers may linger into early Friday—but gusty NW winds are to clear skies with high temps Friday likely to come in nearly 20-deg lower than Thursday’s upper 60s.

MORE EVENTFUL CHANGES ARE DUE NEXT WEEK—THAT’S THANKSGIVING WEEK.

First, a wet, windy autumn storm is to sweep into Chicago with a chilly rain developing Monday night and continuing into Tuesday. Colder air sweeping into the back side of the storm could take the rain to some mixed snow in parts of the area—Tuesday—particularly later in the day and west and northwest of the city.

CHILLIER AIR takes up residence from Tuesday forward with each day from Tuesday through at least Wednesday in the week which follows predicted to come in BELOW NORMAL. That includes Thanksgiving Day (a week from tomorrow –Thursday Nov 23) when highs will only reach 41.

A SECOND STORM SYSTEM IS INDICATED LATER IN THE WEEK on several models—not yet a universal forecast, but one worth watching because the cold air in place by then could mean snow is possible./

While this week is to average 8-deg ABOVE NORMAL—Thanksgiving week is to drop more than 3-deg BELOW NORMAL with daytime highs likely to hold in the mid 30s to low 40s from Wednesday well into the following week.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Latest Metro Forecast

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds and chilly with light winds. Low 41 in the city—but mid 30s in a few colder spots away from the lake and the city.

THURSDAY: A fourth 60-deg day amid increasing cloudiness and strengthening SSW winds likely to gust to 35 mph in the afternoon. High 68—a reading 20-deg above normal

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers develop and blustery. Isolated thunder isn’t completely out of the question. Turning cooler by morning. Low 38.

FRIDAY: Opens with clouds and a few lingering showers—-then clearing, windy and noticeably cooler. High 48.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: A good deal of daytime sunshine—just some mixed clouds, especially Sunday afternoon and evening, temps cooler than many recent days—but a few degrees above normal. Highs both days 55.

MONDAY: Clouding over, strengthening easterly winds. Some rain possible late—especially southern sections. But rain spreads over the entire area Monday night. High Monday 51.

TUESDAY: A chilly rain, windy and colder. Some wet snow is possible some area—especially north and west of the city as the day proceeds. High 44.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine followed by increasing cloudiness. Chilly. High 40.