LIGHTNING IN 2022:

There were 198-MILLION LIGHTNING DISCHARGES RECORDED ACROSS THE LOWER 48 BY VAISALA CORPORTATION’S NATIONAL LIGHTNING DETECTION NETWORK—5,900,602 of them over Illinois

These are among the fascinating stats laid out by meteorologist Chris Vagasky and his team at Vaisala Corporation in their 2022 yearend annual lightning report.

Texas, Florida and Louisiana–in that order—were the top 3 states for lightning in 2022. Texas’ tally was 27,696, 688 recorded lightning strokes. But Illinois was NO SHRINKING VIOLET coming in at #11 of states nationally with 5,900,602: Wisconsin #26 with 2,475,926 and Indiana #27 with 2,378,677. At the bottom of the list nationally were Hawaii and Rhode Island with 27,235 and 10,916 discharges respectively.

A FEW OTHER STATS OF PARTICULAR INTEREST:

—The greatest number of lightning strikes with a volcanic eruption came in at 400,000 in a single 6-hour period and there were 1,100 lighting flashes recorded in snow over the course of 2022.