Tom Skilling

Skip to content
WGN-TV
Chicago
-1°
LIVE NOW
WGN Evening News
Sign Up
Chicago
-1°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Chicago News
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Traffic
Chicago Crime
Trending
Cover Story
WGN Investigates
Chicago’s Very Own
Medical Watch
Hispanic Heritage Month
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Politics from The Hill
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
WGN Weekend Morning News
Teacher of the Month
Sign up for our newsletters
WGN-TV Podcasts
BestReviews
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
18-year-old shot and killed in Kendall County
Last minute shoppers brave cold Chicago temps
House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine …
Man who had more than 200 guns at home to plead guilty
WGN News Now
Chicago Scene
Chicago Weather
Chicago Area Radar
Chicago Weather Blog
Chicago Forecast
Maps and Radar
Watches and Warnings for Chicago area
Chicago area school closings
Submit an Ask Tom Why
Weather Bug
Almanac
Top Stories
What is the coldest temperature ever recorded at …
Top Stories
Uniformly windy/bitter cold across the Chicago area …
Dangerous cold hits area after winter snow storm
Video
Snow, wind and cold arrive in time to chill the holiday …
Chicago not alone with an unwelcome pre-holiday Arctic …
Sports
Blackhawks
Bears
Bulls
Chicago Fire FC
Chicago Sky
Cubs
GN Sports
White Sox
China 2022
Top Stories
Two more Bears’ defenders ruled out for the season
Top Stories
Memorable Bears’ cold weather games in Chicago
Video
Eight is Enough: Hawks in another losing skid
Weather forces changes for fans at Soldier Field
Lupe Fiasco will perform at the Bears-Bills game
Morning
Around Town
Dean’s List
Leshock Value
Technology
Dean Cooks
Mr. Fix It
Friday Forecaster
Want a WGN News Super Fan Friday Flyover? Here’s how
Chicago Scene
Home Improvement Week
Weekend Morning News
Morning News on YouTube
Top Stories
Around Town checks out some cold-weather home gadgets …
Video
Top Stories
9 @ 9: Did you know Jingle Bells was originally a …
Video
Mr. Fix It: The more humidity, the warmer!
Video
The List: Reasons we’re not ready for a puppy
Video
Around Town checks out Puttery Chicago
Video
Midday
Adopt-A-Pet
Dean’s List
Lunchbreak
Music Lounge
Technology
Medical Watch
Contests
Shows
All Shows
TV Schedule
Watch Live
WGN-TV Podcasts
Daytime Chicago
Backstory with Larry Potash
WGN Films
WGN Marketplace
WGN-TV Political Report
WGN’s YouTube Page
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Seen on TV
Mobile apps
WGN-TV History
Advertise on WGN-TV
Newsletters
News Releases
FCC Public Inspection File Help
Community Calendar
WGN-TV Family Charities
Closed Captioning on WGN-TV
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Jobs & Internships at WGN-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Tom Skilling
The blizzard of 1978
Top Tom Skilling Headlines
Popular
Weather forces changes for fans at Soldier Field
EB I-94 blocked in Northwest Indiana
What is the coldest temperature ever recorded at …
18-year-old shot and killed in Kendall County
Dangerous cold hits area after winter snow storm
Oak Park business catches fire, spreads to apt. building
Worker at north suburban pizza factory dies in accident