R. Kelly
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to reworked federal abuse charges; trial pushed to October
Video
R. Kelly girlfriend can return to Kelly home for belongings
Illinois prosecutors make plan for their 1st R. Kelly trial
R. Kelly girlfriend charged after fight with singer's other girlfriend at Trump Tower
Latest chapter in R. Kelly's sexual abuse allegations to air Thursday
Video
More R. Kelly Headlines
Lifetime returns to R. Kelly with a new powerful series
Video
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to bribery charge linked to 1994 marriage to Aaliyah
Lifetime releases trailer for ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ sequel
Judge sets Sept. 14 trial date for R. Kelly’s state trial
R.Kelly adds attorney known for plea deals
Infected toe stops R. Kelly from attending court hearing
R. Kelly’s ex-lawyer wants $12,000 in unpaid legal fees
No bail for R. Kelly in NYC sex-abuse case; trial date set
R. Kelly suffering medical issues, unable to visit with both girlfriends at one time in jail: lawyer
Video
Judge denies motion to increase R. Kelly’s $1 million bond
Video