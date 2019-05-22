Skip to content
WGN Morning News
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to new charges in Chicago
Video
Kim Foxx allowed to keep using private lawyers in Jussie Smollett probe, judge rules
Video
Kim Foxx campaign dogged by Jussie Smollett questions
Video
New Smollett indictment may shape Cook County State's Attorney's race
Video
Jussie Smollett files counterclaim against Chicago for malicious prosecution
Judge to weigh possible bias by Jussie Smollett special prosecutor
Jussie Smollett’s attorneys argue city lawsuit should be tossed
Former US Attorney Dan Webb named special prosecutor in Jussie Smollett case
Video
Judge to rule on tossing suit against Smollett in October
Judge denies motion to reconsider appointing special prosecutor in Jussie Smollett case
Video
Judge to appoint special prosecutor to investigate handling of Jussie Smollett case
Video
Jussie Smollett breaks his social media silence with Pride month message
Jussie Smollett ‘will NOT be returning’ to Fox drama, series creator says
Chicago police release hundreds of documents in Jussie Smollett case
Video
Former judge files new motions in Jussie Smollett case