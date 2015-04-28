Skip to content
freddie gray
Baltimore officer cleared in Freddie Gray death to get nearly $127K in back pay
Prosecutors drop remaining charges in Freddie Gray case, bringing end to case
Highest-ranking officer acquitted on all charges in death of Freddie Gray
Baltimore police officer Edward Nero found not guilty in Freddie Gray death
Judge refuses to drop charges in case of Freddie Gray’s death
Baltimore mayor lifts curfew 6 days after riots
Maryland governor calls for nonviolent protests Saturday
List of charges for 6 officers in Freddie Gray’s death
Chicago students, teachers rally for Baltimore
Prosecutor charges 6 Baltimore officers in Freddie Gray’s death
Freddie Gray tried to hurt himself in police van, report says
Baltimore ‘mom of the year’ speaks out after smacking rioting son
Baltimore streets once rocked by riots quiet under curfew
Demonstrators march in Chicago to protest police actions
Images show peaceful side of Baltimore protests (PHOTOS)