El Paso mass shooting
Police: El Paso shooting suspect confessed while surrendering, said he targeted Mexicans
When chaos erupted in El Paso, this soldier’s first response was to save the lives of children
How people can help victims, families affected by mass shootings in El Paso, Dayton
Mass shooting victims include a mom who died protecting her baby
31 killed in 2 US shootings, and it could have been worse
Video
More El Paso mass shooting Headlines
The El Paso shooter faces the death penalty in a ‘domestic terrorism’ case
An El Paso mother shopping for school supplies was killed shielding her baby from gunfire
In the wake of latest massacres, Walmart is pressured to stop selling guns
Political leaders offer solutions after two mass shootings
Video
29 dead, dozens injured in two mass shootings
Video
20 people killed in El Paso shooting, Texas governor says
Video