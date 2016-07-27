Skip to content
WGN-TV
Chicago
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Chicago News
COVID-19 Pandemic
Your Local Election HQ
Trending
Cover Story
WGN Investigates
Chicago’s Very Own
Medical Watch
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
Features
Teacher of the Month
WGN Weekend Morning News
WGN-TV Podcasts
Coronavirus
CDC latest announcements
COVID-19 by the numbers
Pritzker’s extended stay-at-home order
IL coronavirus mask requirement
Where to get tested
Open for Business Directory
Chicago’s Very Own heroes
Call for retired healthcare workers
How you can help
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Maps and Radar
Watches and Warnings
Chicago area school closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Photos
Weather Bug
Almanac
Sports
GN Sports
Chicago Fire FC
Cubs
White Sox
Blackhawks
Bulls
Bears
Savoring Sweetness
Traffic
Morning
Around Town
Dean’s List
Leshock Value
Technology
Mr. Fix It
Friday Forecaster
Cooking with Dean
Chicago Scene
Weekend Morning News
Midday
Adopt-A-Pet
Dean’s List
Lunchbreak
Music Lounge
Technology
Contests
Shows
All Shows
Program Schedule
WGN-TV Podcasts
Backstory
WGN-TV Political Report
Chicago’s Best
Living Healthy Chicago
S.E.E. Chicago
WGN-TV Podcasts
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Seen on TV
Mobile apps
WGN-TV History
Advertise on WGN 9 Chicago
Jobs & Internships at WGN-TV
Public File Help
Community Calendar
Closed Captioning on WGN 9 Chicago
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE
WGN Morning News
Democratic National Convention
Trump tweets again about father of fallen Muslim Army captain
Chicago-area students get a taste of the Democratic National Convention
Political analyst Paul Lisnek on Clinton’s speech at DNC
Fallen Muslim soldier’s dad to Trump: ‘You have sacrificed nothing and no one’
Republican strategist Chris Robling and Democratic strategist Marj Halperin on Clinton’s DNC speech
More Democratic National Convention Headlines
Hillary Clinton makes history, accepts Democratic nomination
Hillary Clinton’s childhood friends reflect on her historic nomination
Chicago-area college student pushing for better life after chosen to work at DNC
Did the DNC throw Emanuel `under the bus` for healthcare reform warnings?
Political analyst Paul Lisnek on third day of 2016 DNC
Young political duo on DNC, candidate transparency
Clinton joins President Obama on stage at DNC
Kaine accepts VP nomination: ‘I never expected to be here’
Protests outside DNC intensifying; Secret Service arrest 4
Kaine, Obama headline Wednesday DNC