cps
Must Watch: Chicago’s Very Own rapping teacher Dwayne Reed releases ‘My Teacher Loves Me’
CTU, CPS reach tentative agreement; Classes held today
CPS students head back to school today as possible teachers strike looms
$5.4 billion Chicago Public Schools budget approved
Chicago Public Schools looking at $1.5B short-term loan
More cps Headlines
AC installed in some CPS schools ahead of first day, other challenges remain
CPS budget hearing: Public sounds off, seeks explanation over budget issues
CPS facing massive cuts if deal isn’t reached in 7 days
CPS principals get first look at budget cuts and it’s worse than expected
Chicago Public Schools bracing for massive cuts
Ousted CPS principal Troy Laraviere speaks out on ‘corrupt administration’
Chicago Teachers Union decides not to set strike date
CPS release new guidelines to support transgender students, staff
CPS strike plan: Graduation will happen, final exams won’t
CTU warns teachers: Cross picketline Friday, lose union status