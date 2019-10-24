Skip to content
CPS Strike 2019
Chicago teachers to vote on deal that ended 11-day strike
CPS proposes dates for 5 make-up days following teachers strike
CPS estimates agreement with teachers could cost $1.5 billion
Video
Chicago’s teacher strike over; CPS students back in class Friday
Video
CPS football teams allowed to practice Wednesday as playoffs loom
Video
More CPS Strike 2019 Headlines
CPS to make up school days lost during teachers’ strike
No classes Thursday; CTU says they reached tentative agreement, but not ‘return to work’ agreement
Video
Still no deal; CPS classes canceled Wednesday
Video
CPS classes canceled Tuesday as strike continues
Video
CPS cancels classes Monday as strike continues; mayor says deal with SEIU close
Video
CPS, CTU contract talks resume Sunday after 14 hours of negotiating Saturday
Video
9th day of teachers strike and still no deal
Video
Former CPS CEO Paul Vallas gives his take on teachers strike
Video
Scholarships, health insurance, state champs: What’s in jeopardy for students, teachers during strike
Video
Teachers union, CPS report ‘good progress’ at negotiations; No classes Friday
Video