Over 2,500 new coronavirus disease cases confirmed in Illinois as state ramps up testing
Video
‘No setback is ever final:’ Coach spreads cheer to sidelined high school athletes
Video
Pritzker says COVID-19 spread slowing, Illinois may coordinate stay-at-home with Midwest states
Video
Six Flags Great America donates supplies to local healthcare workers
Three suburban hospitals hit licensed ICU capacity, but have space thanks to surge preps
Video
More COVID-19 Headlines
Hyde Park tenants threaten rent strike as many struggle to pay due to impact of COVID-19
Video
Thousands of face shields made in Ford plant donated to first responders in Chicago
Video
Last rounds of protective gear in national stockpile being shipped
More evidence indicates healthy people can spread virus
COVID-19 and paying the rent: What tenants who lost a job or income due to coronavirus can do
Video
Memes of Mayor Lightfoot enforcing stay-at-home order bring light to dark times
Drive collects medical supplies needed in struggle against COVID-19
Video
Jewel adding sneeze guards in front of cashiers, closing salad bars to prevent spread of coronavirus
Many are using their extra time at home to finally tackle those DIY projects
Video
Advocates fear cases of child abuse, neglect could go up with kids isolated at home
Video