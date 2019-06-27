Skip to content
WGN Morning News
coastin' the country
Six Flags Great America donates supplies to local healthcare workers
Coastin’ the Country Ep. 17: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opens at Walt Disney World
Audio
Coastin’ the Country Ep. 16: What should Cedar Point add in 2021?
Coastin' the Country Ep. 15: Six Flags Great America Tsunami Surge update and more
Kings Island shares new ORION roller coaster updates and construction photos
Video
More coastin' the country Headlines
Coastin’ the Country: Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge and Rise of the Resistance – everything you need to know
Audio
Coastin’ the Country Ep. 13: New Axis S&S roller coaster prototype breakdown
Audio
Aussie Mat Dash RallyRACER waterslide coming to Raging Waves in 2020
Video
Kennywood’s Steel Curtain roller coaster takes you upside down 9 times
Video
World’s tallest water coaster coming to Six Flags Great America in 2020
Kings Island announces new giga coaster Orion featuring 300 foot drop
Audio
Mystic River Falls giant raft ride coming to Branson’s Silver Dollar City
Audio
Coastin’ The Country Ep. 10: How wave pools work, Maxx Force coaster debuts
Audio
Record breaking launch coaster Maxx Force debuts at Six Flags Great America
Video
Coastin’ the Country Ep. 9: Gatlinburg SkyBridge at Skylift Park