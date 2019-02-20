Skip to content
WGN-TV
Chicago
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Chicago News
COVID-19 Pandemic
Your Local Election HQ
Trending
Cover Story
WGN Investigates
Chicago’s Very Own
Medical Watch
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
Features
Teacher of the Month
WGN Weekend Morning News
WGN-TV Podcasts
Coronavirus
CDC latest announcements
COVID-19 by the numbers
Pritzker’s extended stay-at-home order
IL coronavirus mask requirement
Where to get tested
Open for Business Directory
Chicago’s Very Own heroes
Call for retired healthcare workers
How you can help
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Maps and Radar
Watches and Warnings
Chicago area school closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Photos
Weather Bug
Almanac
Sports
GN Sports
Chicago Fire FC
Cubs
White Sox
Blackhawks
Bulls
Bears
Savoring Sweetness
Traffic
Morning
Around Town
Dean’s List
Leshock Value
Technology
Mr. Fix It
Friday Forecaster
Cooking with Dean
Chicago Scene
Weekend Morning News
Midday
Adopt-A-Pet
Dean’s List
Lunchbreak
Music Lounge
Technology
Contests
Shows
All Shows
Program Schedule
WGN-TV Podcasts
Backstory
WGN-TV Political Report
Chicago’s Best
Living Healthy Chicago
S.E.E. Chicago
WGN-TV Podcasts
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Seen on TV
Mobile apps
WGN-TV History
Advertise on WGN 9 Chicago
Jobs & Internships at WGN-TV
Public File Help
Community Calendar
Closed Captioning on WGN 9 Chicago
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE
WGN Morning News
Aurora mass shooting
One year later, Aurora community reflects on Henry Pratt Company shooting
Video
Aurora police chief invited to State of the Union address
Video
2 officers injured in Aurora mass shooting return to duty
6 months after Henry Pratt Company shooting, Aurora continues to heal
Video
Police officers who responded to Aurora mass shooting honored
Video
More Aurora mass shooting Headlines
Aurora gunman said he would kill other employees, ‘blow police up’ if he lost his job
Video
Aurora police release surveillance video from Henry Pratt shooting
Video
Each victim in Aurora warehouse killing was shot multiple times: coroner
Aurora police officers injured in mass shooting identified
Aurora police release dispatch audio, 911 calls from mass shooting at Henry Pratt
Video
Dart proposes legislation to seize guns from people with revoked FOID cards
Video
Funerals, radiothon held in honor of Aurora shooting victims
Video
All 5 officers wounded in Aurora shooting released from hospital
Services held Thursday for 2 victims of Aurora shooting
Hundreds gather to remember youngest victim of Aurora shooting
Video