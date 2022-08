Strong thunderstorm moving through portions of DuPage and central Cook counties through 11:00 pm CDT

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1028 PM CDT WED AUG 3 2022 ILZ013-104-040400- DUPAGE IL-CENTRAL COOK IL- 1028 PM CDT WED AUG 3 2022 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL DUPAGE AND CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES THROUGH 1100 PM CDT... AT 1028 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER DOWNERS GROVE, MOVING EAST AT 15 MPH. HAZARD...WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. MINOR DAMAGE TO OUTDOOR OBJECTS IS POSSIBLE. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... DOWNERS GROVE, ELMHURST, LOMBARD, GLEN ELLYN, MELROSE PARK, MAYWOOD, BROOKFIELD, FRANKLIN PARK, HINSDALE, WESTCHESTER, LA GRANGE, OAK BROOK, WESTMONT, VILLA PARK, BELLWOOD, LA GRANGE PARK, WESTERN SPRINGS, NORTHLAKE, LYONS AND CLARENDON HILLS. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 132 AND 140. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 14 AND 19. I-355 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 21 AND 25. THIS INCLUDES... BROOKFIELD ZOO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH