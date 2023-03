Stacker compiled a list of recently opened restaurants in Chicago from Yelp. Restaurants listed as hot and new were included. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out.

Bandol

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Categories: French

– Address: 100 W Monroe Chicago, IL 60603

Kyuramen – Downtown Chicago

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (106 reviews)

– Categories: Ramen

– Address: 6W Hubbard St Chicago, IL 60654

The M Room

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (6 reviews)

– Categories: Japanese

– Address: 450 N Clark St Chicago, IL 60654

Kindling Downtown Cookout & Cocktails

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Categories: American (New)

– Address: 202 S Franklin St Willis Tower Chicago, IL 60606

Raising Cane’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (7 reviews)

– Categories: Chicken Shop

– Address: 2 N Michigan Ave Chicago, IL 60603

NADC Burger

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4 reviews)

– Categories: Burgers

– Address: 415 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60654

Le Select

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Categories: French

– Address: 504 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60654

2AM Izakaya

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3 reviews)

– Categories: Chinese

– Address: 2218 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60614

Small Cheval- West Loop

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (7 reviews)

– Categories: Burgers

– Address: 1352 W Lake St Chicago, IL 60607

Han Mi Jeong

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Categories: Korean

– Address: 3335 S Halsted St Chicago, IL 60608

Pistores Pizza & Pastry

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Categories: Coffee & Tea

– Address: 546 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60654

Jordyn’s Soul Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (4 reviews)

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch

– Address: 1160 W Grand Ave Chicago, IL 60642

Nutcracker Christmas Pop-up Bar & Hotel

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5 reviews)

– Categories: Cocktail Bars

– Address: 100 E Chestunut Chicago, IL 60611

Roundhouse Sports Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Categories: American (Traditional)

– Address: 2535 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647

Koto Hibachi

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4 reviews)

– Categories: Sushi Bars

– Address: 258 W 31st St Chicago, IL 60616

Demera at Time Out Market

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (2 reviews)

– Categories: Ethiopian

– Address: 916 W Fulton Market Chicago, IL 60607

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – Wrigleyville

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Categories: Bars

– Address: 3519 N Clark St. Ste C301 Chicago, IL 60657

Taco Maya

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (5 reviews)

– Categories: New Mexican Cuisine

– Address: 3053 N Ashland Ave Chicago, IL 60657

Bell Heir’s BBQ

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (7 reviews)

– Categories: Pizza

– Address: 704 W 47th St Chicago, IL 60609

sweetgreen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Categories: Salad

– Address: 2500 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647

