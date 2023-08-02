The rich are getting richer, and have been for some time.

Across the nation, wages have continued to rise this year despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to temper inflation. In June, average weekly earnings grew at a higher rate than the Consumer Price Index, the nation’s primary inflation indicator.

While pay is increasing across income levels, the historical growth for high-income jobs has been most profound. High-income jobs have grown 69% over the past 50 years—more than both middle- and lower-income jobs, a Pew Trusts analysis shows.

The highest earners in the U.S. are what you’d expect: doctors and other medical professionals, engineers, tech workers, executives, and corporate leaders. Nationally, the 50 top-paying jobs all require at least a bachelor’s degree, and many require a master’s, doctorate, or another professional degree. Indeed, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that higher degree holders earn more in a typical week and face lower rates of unemployment.

Still, the exact positions that pay the most vary depending on where in the country you are located. Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in Chicago. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2022, so jobs without annual compensation estimates available were excluded from this analysis.

#50. Computer hardware engineers

– Median annual wage: $119,240

– Median hourly wage: $57.33

– Total employment: 730 people (0.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#49. Computer and information research scientists

– Median annual wage: $119,690

– Median hourly wage: $57.54

– Total employment: 200 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#48. Industrial production managers

– Median annual wage: $120,950

– Median hourly wage: $58.15

– Total employment: 7,970 people (1.8 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#47. Optometrists

– Median annual wage: $121,610

– Median hourly wage: $58.47

– Total employment: 950 people (0.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#46. Compensation and benefits managers

– Median annual wage: $122,990

– Median hourly wage: $59.13

– Total employment: 580 people (0.13 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#45. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $124,860

– Median hourly wage: $60.03

– Total employment: 470 people (0.11 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#44. Software developers

– Median annual wage: $126,260

– Median hourly wage: $60.70

– Total employment: 40,840 people (9.25 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#43. Nurse practitioners

– Median annual wage: $127,230

– Median hourly wage: $61.17

– Total employment: 5,720 people (1.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#42. Public relations managers

– Median annual wage: $127,340

– Median hourly wage: $61.22

– Total employment: 2,960 people (0.67 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#41. Physician assistants

– Median annual wage: $127,970

– Median hourly wage: $61.52

– Total employment: 1,810 people (0.41 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#40. Managers, all other

– Median annual wage: $128,110

– Median hourly wage: $61.59

– Total employment: 18,080 people (4.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#39. Nurse midwives

– Median annual wage: $129,040

– Median hourly wage: $62.04

– Total employment: 170 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#38. Training and development managers

– Median annual wage: $129,790

– Median hourly wage: $62.40

– Total employment: 1,580 people (0.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#37. Natural sciences managers

– Median annual wage: $130,320

– Median hourly wage: $62.65

– Total employment: 1,610 people (0.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#36. Dentists, general

– Median annual wage: $130,600

– Median hourly wage: $62.79

– Total employment: Not available

#35. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

– Median annual wage: $130,860

– Median hourly wage: $62.91

– Total employment: 4,790 people (1.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#34. Human resources managers

– Median annual wage: $131,390

– Median hourly wage: $63.17

– Total employment: 10,450 people (2.37 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#33. Medical dosimetrists

– Median annual wage: $131,650

– Median hourly wage: $63.29

– Total employment: 60 people (0.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#32. Computer network architects

– Median annual wage: $131,720

– Median hourly wage: $63.33

– Total employment: 6,240 people (1.41 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#31. Pharmacists

– Median annual wage: $132,650

– Median hourly wage: $63.78

– Total employment: 9,690 people (2.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#30. Marketing managers

– Median annual wage: $132,860

– Median hourly wage: $63.87

– Total employment: 19,440 people (4.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#29. Purchasing managers

– Median annual wage: $134,270

– Median hourly wage: $64.55

– Total employment: 3,420 people (0.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#28. Economists

– Median annual wage: $134,940

– Median hourly wage: $64.87

– Total employment: 530 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#27. Sales managers

– Median annual wage: $134,970

– Median hourly wage: $64.89

– Total employment: 23,710 people (5.37 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#26. Podiatrists

– Median annual wage: $135,370

– Median hourly wage: $65.08

– Total employment: 290 people (0.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#25. Database architects

– Median annual wage: $135,860

– Median hourly wage: $65.32

– Total employment: 1,240 people (0.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#24. Financial managers

– Median annual wage: $136,250

– Median hourly wage: $65.51

– Total employment: 35,030 people (7.93 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#23. Lawyers

– Median annual wage: $136,290

– Median hourly wage: $65.52

– Total employment: 27,200 people (6.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#22. Petroleum engineers

– Median annual wage: $138,270

– Median hourly wage: $66.48

– Total employment: 40 people (0.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#21. Physicists

– Median annual wage: $138,620

– Median hourly wage: $66.65

– Total employment: 1,470 people (0.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#20. Physicians, all other

– Median annual wage: $155,210

– Median hourly wage: $74.62

– Total employment: 15,040 people (3.41 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#19. Architectural and engineering managers

– Median annual wage: $156,860

– Median hourly wage: $75.41

– Total employment: 6,330 people (1.43 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#18. Radiologists

– Median annual wage: $159,530

– Median hourly wage: $76.70

– Total employment: 1,530 people (0.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#17. Computer and information systems managers

– Median annual wage: $164,520

– Median hourly wage: $79.09

– Total employment: 18,960 people (4.29 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#16. Pediatricians, general

– Median annual wage: $166,360

– Median hourly wage: $79.98

– Total employment: 910 people (0.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#15. Air traffic controllers

– Median annual wage: $172,290

– Median hourly wage: $82.83

– Total employment: 690 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#14. Physicians, pathologists

– Median annual wage: $186,930

– Median hourly wage: $89.87

– Total employment: 270 people (0.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#13. Dentists, all other specialists

– Median annual wage: $201,120

– Median hourly wage: $96.69

– Total employment: 70 people (0.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#12. Surgeons, all other

– Median annual wage: $212,210

– Median hourly wage: $102.02

– Total employment: 720 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#11. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

– Median annual wage: $215,780

– Median hourly wage: $103.74

– Total employment: 600 people (0.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#10. Psychiatrists

– Median annual wage: $215,920

– Median hourly wage: $103.81

– Total employment: 510 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. Nurse anesthetists

– Median annual wage: $219,430

– Median hourly wage: $105.50

– Total employment: 1,390 people (0.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Neurologists

– Median annual wage: $222,220

– Median hourly wage: $106.84

– Total employment: 320 people (0.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Chief executives

– Median annual wage: $224,390

– Median hourly wage: $107.88

– Total employment: 5,160 people (1.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

– Median annual wage: $225,340

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 6,400 people (1.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Cardiologists (tie)

– Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour

– Total employment: 290 people (0.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Dermatologists (tie)

– Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour

– Total employment: 150 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Emergency medicine physicians (tie)

– Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour

– Total employment: 700 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Obstetricians and gynecologists (tie)

– Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour

– Total employment: 630 people (0.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Ophthalmologists, except pediatric (tie)

– Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour

– Total employment: 390 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)