A Zimbabwean visual artist is making it her life mission to celebrate the black female experience through her 3-D creations. They fuse portrait painting and relief sculpture…

Joining us now with a few of her pieces is Kudzai B. Mutasa.

Women’s Live Artist Studio

Navy Pier

Sun – Thurs 11am – 8pm

Fri – Sat 11 am – 9pm

iamkudzai.com

312-288-1732

Instagram @iam_kudzai

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m