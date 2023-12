Drinking non-alcoholic drinks are growing in popularity. Ritual Zero Proof is a leading non-alcoholic spirit created *right here* in Chicago. Here to share tips on how to avoid the pressure to drink this holiday season are co-founders Marcus Sakey and David Crooch.

