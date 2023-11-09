Learning about your family history should never be something you’re ashamed of. But when it comes to adoption, the conversation is often taboo. Hosts of Black To The Beginning Podcast, and contributing authors of “A Year Of Black Joy” Dr. Samantha Colemand and Sandria Washington are sharing their story to show others the importance of owning your voice.

“A Year Of Black Joy” Book Signing

The Bronzeville Incubator

Tonight November, 9th

5055 South Prairie Avenue

6-8pm

blacktothebeginning.com

Instagram: @blacktothebeginning_

Twitter: @blackandadopted

