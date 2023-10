It’s the Superbowl of Wine! The 5th Annual WineRival – the tailgate tasting is next weekend where the nation’s most exquisite sommeliers come to compete. It may be a booze filled weekend but it’s all for a good cause. Creator of WineRival Adam Sweder and Agi Corona Semrad of the non-profit “The Balance Project” joined Spotlight Chicago.

October 15th at 5 pm

Location: Venue West

WineRival.com

Instagram & Facebook: @WineRival

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.