There’s a nonprofit café located in the heart of downtown Skokie that’s creating meaningful employment and vocational training opportunities for adults with disabilities. What inspired the café is even more profound — here to share their story of how it was founded – is Joan Hallagan, her son William Schejbal and Chef Michael Pfeiffer.

7927 Lincoln Ave, Skokie

willsplaceskokie.com

(224) 251-7363

Instagram @willsplaceskokie

