There’s so many gift ideas out there every holiday season — it’s hard to figure out what’s the best of the best. That’s why Whitney Reynolds put together her wish list to take the stress out.

Airing On WGN

Saturday Dec. 2nd

at 10:30am

WhitneyReynolds.com

Instagram @whitney_reynolds

Facebook Whitney Reynolds TV

Twitter @WhitneyReynolds

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m