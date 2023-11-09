Mono Blanco is just one of the internationally acclaimed music groups that will be performing next month in Chicago as part of the Chicago Latino Music Series put on by the International Latino Cultural Center. Joining us today on Spotlight Chicago is Deputy Executive Director Mateo Mulcahy. The cultural center is most known for you annual Chicago Latino Film Festival but they’ve expanded the programming with a music series and a dance festival.

(312) 431-1330

latinoculturalcenter.org

Facebook & Instagram: @intllatinoculturalcenter

Twitter: LatinoChicago

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m