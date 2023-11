The Chicago Art Department invites you to the “What Time Is It?” exhibition. They’re spotlighting the work of various activists, BIPOC and LGBTQ+ artists. Joining us now is curator Juarez Hawkins and Irina Zadov – artist and creator of the exhibit!

Closing Reception and Conversation

December 1st 6pm – 9 pm

Chicago Art Department

1926 S Halsted St

Instagram @chicagoartdept

chicagoartdepartment.org

