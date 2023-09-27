55 million people across the world are living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementias. Although we don’t fully understand the disease, there’s a lot of progress, partly thanks to the Alzheimer’s Association. They are leaders in the research and early diagnosis of the disease globally and they have a walk to end Alzheimer’s coming up in early October. Joining Spotlight Chicago to talk all about it is Delia Jervier, Executive Director of the Illinois Chapter.

Event: October 7 at Soldier Field

