A wish is more than just a wish for children who face critical illness. That’s why Make-A-Wish Illinois makes it their mission to grant them.



But in order to do so, they need your help – today we have Jessica Miller from Make-A-Wish to talk about “Walk for Wishes”. And to share his story is 7-year-old Camden who was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2019 and his father Ravi.

Sunday, October 15th

WishWalk.org

(312) 602-9474

Instagram: @wishillinois

Facebook: @wishillinois

Twitter: @wishillinois

