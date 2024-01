A south suburbs woman thought she was attending a Bears game to serve as an honorary referee for a mascot flag halftime show… But it was a set up, so she could be named Bears’ Fan of the Year! Shameka Leach was surprised at a home game against the raiders on October 22 in front of over 60,000 people. She joins us now to share her experience!

